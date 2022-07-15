Festival in the Park

Jul 17, 2022 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Join thousands of locals and visitors for a festive stroll through Spearfish City Park, enjoying the sights and sounds of one of the largest and most popular artist events in the Black Hills.

The annual Festival in the Park attracts more than 200 regional vendors offering items from art and jewelry to food and furniture. Take in some live music at The Watering Hole, browse for unique art items and gifts, and enjoy a wide variety of food and beverage vendors.