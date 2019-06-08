Festival of Cultures - Sioux Falls
Jun 8, 2019
Enjoy the sights, sounds, and tastes from around the world as we bring all cultures together for a fun day of celebration! The Coliseum will be alive with all the entertainment for the Festival of Cultures. There is no admission and no parking charge for this family friendly event.
|Location:
|The Coliseum
|Map:
|515 N Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-7401
|Email:
|roxie@sfmcc.org
|Website:
|http://www.sfmcc.org/Festival-of-Cultures-s/1833.htm
All Dates:
