Festival of Cultures - Sioux Falls

Jun 12, 2021 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Festival of Cultures is the premier event of the Multi-Cultural Center of Sioux Falls. It’s a day full of celebration, education, and fun! Festival of Cultures showcases the talents and art of many cultures, and our live entertainment stage features Kunama dancers, live bands, Native American hoop dancers, and many more.



This year, Festival of Cultures is more engaging than ever! In 2021, we are offering diverse, interactive workshops where you can learn various traditions and crafts such as how to draw henna tattoos, Native American beadwork, Irish Dancing, and more.



Try foods from around the world from many of our local food trucks as your peruse our vendor area.



Festival of Cultures is 12pm to 6pm at Falls Park in Sioux Falls.