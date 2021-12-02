Hi there, we've noticed you are using a computer with an outdated browser and/or operating system that does not allow for secure online shopping. Please call South Dakota Magazine at 800-456-5117 to place your order by phone or if you have any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Festival of Trees
Dec 2, 2021 - Jan 1, 2022
Come vote for your favorite tree during this years' Custer State Park Festival of Trees!
You can view all of the trees set up by community partners and organizations at the Custer State Park Visitor Center throughout the month of December. Vote for your favorite and the decorating organization will win a prize!
Voting concludes January 1, 2022
Visitor Center Custer State Park
Visitor Center Custer State Park 13329 13329 U.S. 16A Custer, SD 57730
