Festival of Trees

Dec 2, 2021 - Jan 1, 2022

Come vote for your favorite tree during this years' Custer State Park Festival of Trees! 

You can view all of the trees set up by community partners and organizations at the Custer State Park Visitor Center throughout the month of December. Vote for your favorite and the decorating organization will win a prize! 

Voting concludes January 1, 2022


Location:   Visitor Center Custer State Park
Map:   13329 U.S. 16A Custer, SD 57730

