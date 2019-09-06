Share |

First Friday Reception - Sioux Falls

Sep 6, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Eastbank Gallery will feature two accomplished artists at their September Reception. Eddie Baatz is the featured member artist- he does unique wood carvings and wood burned art pieces. Marion Sprecher is a watercolorist and is the featured guest artist.


Location:   Eastbank Gallery
Map:   401 E. 8th Street. (East and Railroad Center), Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Phone:   605-977-2667
Website:   http://www.eastbankgallery.com

Sep 6, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm Artwork will be on display throughout the month of September.

