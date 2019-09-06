First Friday Reception - Sioux Falls
Sep 6, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Eastbank Gallery will feature two accomplished artists at their September Reception. Eddie Baatz is the featured member artist- he does unique wood carvings and wood burned art pieces. Marion Sprecher is a watercolorist and is the featured guest artist.
|Location:
|Eastbank Gallery
|Map:
|401 E. 8th Street. (East and Railroad Center), Sioux Falls, SD 57103
|Phone:
|605-977-2667
|Website:
|http://www.eastbankgallery.com
All Dates:
Sep 6, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm Artwork will be on display throughout the month of September.
First Friday Reception at Eastbank Gallery
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.