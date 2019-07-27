Folk Off & Rib Challenge - Renner
Jul 27, 2019 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Folk Off at Strawbale Winery is a folk music competition and a concert. Up to 10 musical acts will compete for cash and a slot to play at the Sioux River Folk Festival the following week.
Headliner: Red Willow Band
Rib Challenge is a BBQ competition — you decide the winner! Sampling begins at 11.
There will be food and beverages and music all day! Enjoy local music, wine, beer, & BBQ in a beautiful country setting. Come and see what South Dakotans can do! The combined competitions are a fundraiser for the Friends of Traditional Music and the Children's Miracle Network.
Please, no pets or outside food or beverages.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the event. Children under 12 free.
Buy your tickets at Strawbale Winery or online at Brown Paper Tickets.
|Location:
|Strawbale Winery
|Map:
|47215 257th St, Renner, SD 57055
|Phone:
|605-543-5071
|Email:
|info@strawbalewinery.com
|Website:
|http://strawbalewinery.com/folk-off
All Dates:
