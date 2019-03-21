Freckleface Strawberry: the Musical - Sioux Falls

Mar 24, 2019 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts youth theater program presents Freckleface Strawberry. Freckleface Strawberry will do anything to get rid of her freckles, from scrubbing them with soap to caking on makeup — and even wearing a ski mask to school! Will her schoolmates realize that it's her under the mask? Will Freckleface be brave enough to finally face her complexion in the mirror? With the help of her loveable schoolmates, including an amazingly talented ballerina, a cutie jock, a charming ditz and a totally kooky teacher, Freckleface learns that everyone is different – and that's what makes everyone special.

Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.