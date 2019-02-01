Share |

Free First Friday - Sioux Falls

Sep 6, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Join us for Free First Fridays, whether you are new to the area, new to the Pavilion or even a regular visitor!
• Free admission to the Kirby Science Discovery Center and Visual Arts Center
• Various science activities including Avera Stage Science and fascinating demonstrations with our science center interactors
• Exciting scavenger hunts and artist receptions in the Visual Arts Center
• Discounted tickets to educational films in the Wells Fargo CineDome
• Great prize drawings, such as free memberships, show tickets, special event promotions and more


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org
Website:   http://https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/special-events/free-first-friday

All Dates:
Feb 1, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Mar 1, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Apr 5, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
May 3, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 7, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 5, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 2, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Sep 6, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Oct 4, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nov 1, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Dec 6, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

