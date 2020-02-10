Frost Fest - Brookings

Feb 10, 2020 - Feb 16, 2020

Celebrate the season and embrace the chill at the 6th annual Frost Fest, a week of winter activities sprinkled throughout the Brookings community. Area attractions, businesses, and organizations come together as part of Frost Fest to showcase indoor and outdoor activities and things to do in the winter. Most of the events featured are free and open to the public, however some require pre-registrations or a small admission fee.

Events scheduled so far include:

Feb. 10: Coffee and dessert with the Brookings Arts Council



Feb. 14:

Snow Ball dance at the Children's Museum of South Dakota

Paws for Wine Fundraiser

Feb. 15:

Winter Farmers Market at the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Center

Plein Air Paint-In at Dakota Nature Park (facilitated by the Brookings Arts Council)

Frostbite Frolic with the Prairie Striders Running Club

Midwest Maidens Chili Feed

Daddy/Daughter Date Night at the Brookings County Outdoor Adventure Center

Snowshoeing, ice fishing, cross-country skiing and other winter activities at Dakota Nature Park & Larson Nature Center

Watch https://visitbrookingssd.com/events/6th-annual-frost-fest for more details.