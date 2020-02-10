Frost Fest - Brookings
Celebrate the season and embrace the chill at the 6th annual Frost Fest, a week of winter activities sprinkled throughout the Brookings community. Area attractions, businesses, and organizations come together as part of Frost Fest to showcase indoor and outdoor activities and things to do in the winter. Most of the events featured are free and open to the public, however some require pre-registrations or a small admission fee.
Events scheduled so far include:
Feb. 10: Coffee and dessert with the Brookings Arts Council
Feb. 14:
Snow Ball dance at the Children's Museum of South Dakota
Paws for Wine Fundraiser
Feb. 15:
Winter Farmers Market at the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Center
Plein Air Paint-In at Dakota Nature Park (facilitated by the Brookings Arts Council)
Frostbite Frolic with the Prairie Striders Running Club
Midwest Maidens Chili Feed
Daddy/Daughter Date Night at the Brookings County Outdoor Adventure Center
Snowshoeing, ice fishing, cross-country skiing and other winter activities at Dakota Nature Park & Larson Nature Center
Watch https://visitbrookingssd.com/events/6th-annual-frost-fest for more details.
|Map:
|Brookings, SD
|Phone:
|605-692-6125
|Website:
|http://https://visitbrookingssd.com/events/6th-annual-frost-fest
All Dates:
Feb 10, 2020 - Feb 16, 2020
