Frost Fest: Winterlude

Feb 19, 2022 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Join us Downtown Brookings as we embrace the cold and host an outdoor art market located next to Nick’s Hamburgers, have signature drinks in downtown businesses and food establishments, specials both downtown as well as the movie theatre and the bowling alley.

Winterlude is Free and open to the public. The market starts at 12 and ends at 4. Drink specials run all day.