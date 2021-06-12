Galena Historic Walk and Fundraiser

Jun 12, 2021 9:00 am - 2:00 pm

GALENA OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY JUNE 12, 2021 Spend a few hours learning the local history of our beautiful ghost town - Galena. Walk, Learn and Relive History! 1 to 5 mile self-guided trek at your own pace. Photos and interpreters around town will tell you stories of our gold and silver mining camp , established in 1875. We have many original structures from the late 1800s to enjoy!

Begin walking any time between 9am and 2pm. $5 suggested donation for each walker is requested and all proceeds from the day go to the Galena Historical Society to continued restoration and revitalization of our historical monuments and buildings including the 1882 schoolhouse and the 1878 Vinegar Hill Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19, we will not be serving hot food. Bottled water and soda will be available for purchase. Picnic spots will be available and you are welcome to bring your own lunch.

DRIVING DIRECTIONS Take Highway 385 South from Deadwood. Turn East at Wild Bills Campground onto Galena Road, go approximately 3 miles. Parking is below and East of the Schoolhouse, watch for signs. Once you have arrived please register at the Historic 1882 Schoolhouse. Pre-registrations are also welcome.*Masks are required at registration and we are taking precautions against COVID-19.*

Fee: $Suggested $5 donation