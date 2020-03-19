Gallery to Feature Photographs by Melissa Borman - Sioux Falls
Mar 19, 2020 - Apr 18, 2020
The Eide/Dalrymple Gallery will feature “A Piece of Dust in the Great Sea of Matter: Photographs by Melissa Borman” in a new exhibit running March 19 - April 18.
A gallery reception is set for 7-9 p.m. on Friday, March 20, with artists' talks beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The Eide/Dalrymple Gallery at Augustana will display "A Piece of Dust in the Great Sea of Matter" by Melissa Borman, a Minneapolis-based photographer and installation artist. Borman’s work addresses the interconnected relationship between human figures and landscapes. She explores how landscape elements become metaphors to depict our human stories, and how these depictions shape our ideas of our surroundings. She is particularly interested in how the methods we use to share stories, from fairy tales to social media, impact our collective understanding of the natural world.
|Location:
|Augustana University
|Map:
|2001 S Summit Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57197
|Email:
|marketing@augie.edu
|Website:
|http://www.augie.edu/events/gallery-feature-photographs-melissa-borman
All Dates:
Mar 19, 2020 - Apr 18, 2020
Date: March 19 - April 18, 2020 Times: Gallery Reception: 7-9 p.m. on Friday, March 20 (Artists' Talks to begin at 7:30 p.m.) Location: Augustana's Eide/Dalrymple Gallery Ticket Info: Free and open to the public
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.