Gallery to Feature Photographs by Melissa Borman - Sioux Falls

Mar 19, 2020 - Apr 18, 2020

The Eide/Dalrymple Gallery will feature “A Piece of Dust in the Great Sea of Matter: Photographs by Melissa Borman” in a new exhibit running March 19 - April 18.



A gallery reception is set for 7-9 p.m. on Friday, March 20, with artists' talks beginning at 7:30 p.m.



The Eide/Dalrymple Gallery at Augustana will display "A Piece of Dust in the Great Sea of Matter" by Melissa Borman, a Minneapolis-based photographer and installation artist. Borman’s work addresses the interconnected relationship between human figures and landscapes. She explores how landscape elements become metaphors to depict our human stories, and how these depictions shape our ideas of our surroundings. She is particularly interested in how the methods we use to share stories, from fairy tales to social media, impact our collective understanding of the natural world.