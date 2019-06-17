Game Camp - Deadwood

Jun 17, 2019 - Jun 21, 2019

Students entering grades 4-6 are invited to play games with friends, invent new games to teach other campers, and learn the history behind some favorite games. Camp starts and concludes at the Days of '76 Museum. Scholarships are available. Reservations required.

Fee: $40 for members and $50 for non-members plus tax.