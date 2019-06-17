Game Camp - Deadwood
Jun 17, 2019 - Jun 21, 2019
Students entering grades 4-6 are invited to play games with friends, invent new games to teach other campers, and learn the history behind some favorite games. Camp starts and concludes at the Days of '76 Museum. Scholarships are available. Reservations required.
Fee: $40 for members and $50 for non-members plus tax.
|Location:
|Days of '76 Museum
|Map:
|18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-578-1657
|Email:
|Amanda@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.deadwoodhistory.com/
All Dates:
Jun 17, 2019 - Jun 21, 2019 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Outdoor games, board games, card games, and dice games for students entering grades 4-6.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.