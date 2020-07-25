Share |

Gem & Mineral Show - Rapid City

Jul 25, 2020 - Jul 26, 2020

Fun for family, rockhounds, and the collector. Demonstrations, Speakers, Displays, Vendors offering; wire wrapping while you wait, agates, Fine Minerals, jewelry, specimens, fossils. There is a fabulous silent auction that runs every 30 minutes during the entire event and a kids area where they can play, learn, and start their own rock collections.

 

Fee: $5.00 Adult, children 12 and under free with paying adult


Location:   Best Western Ramkota Hotel
Map:   2111 N Lacrosse St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Email:   westdakota.rocks@gmail.com
Website:   http://wdgms.org

All Dates:
Jul 25, 2020 - Jul 26, 2020 Saturday 9:00 to 6:00, Sunday 10:00 to 4:00

Gem & Mineral Show

Best Western Ramkota Hotel
Best Western Ramkota Hotel 57701 2111 N Lacrosse St, Rapid City, SD 57701

Search All Events By Day

July (2020)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable