Gem & Mineral Show - Rapid City
Jul 25, 2020 - Jul 26, 2020
Fun for family, rockhounds, and the collector. Demonstrations, Speakers, Displays, Vendors offering; wire wrapping while you wait, agates, Fine Minerals, jewelry, specimens, fossils. There is a fabulous silent auction that runs every 30 minutes during the entire event and a kids area where they can play, learn, and start their own rock collections.
Fee: $5.00 Adult, children 12 and under free with paying adult
|Location:
|Best Western Ramkota Hotel
|Map:
|2111 N Lacrosse St, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Email:
|westdakota.rocks@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://wdgms.org
All Dates:
Jul 25, 2020 - Jul 26, 2020 Saturday 9:00 to 6:00, Sunday 10:00 to 4:00
Gem & Mineral Show
