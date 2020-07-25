Gem & Mineral Show - Rapid City

Jul 25, 2020 - Jul 26, 2020

Fun for family, rockhounds, and the collector. Demonstrations, Speakers, Displays, Vendors offering; wire wrapping while you wait, agates, Fine Minerals, jewelry, specimens, fossils. There is a fabulous silent auction that runs every 30 minutes during the entire event and a kids area where they can play, learn, and start their own rock collections.

Fee: $5.00 Adult, children 12 and under free with paying adult