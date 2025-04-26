Giants in the Earth: The Norwegians in the Dakota Territory - Sioux Falls
Apr 27, 2025 2:30 pm - 4:30 pm
The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra revives Douglas Moore’s Pulitzer-Prize winning opera inspired by Ole Edvart Rølvaag’s epic novel about Norwegian settlers of the Dakota Territory in 1873. Staged with imagery, costumes, and sung in English.
|Washington Pavilion
|301 S. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
|605-367-6000
|https://www.sdsymphony.org/
Apr 26, 2025 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Apr 27, 2025 2:30 pm - 4:30 pm
