Girl of La Mancha Performances - Pierre

Jun 21, 2024 - Jun 23, 2024
La Mancha Mall is overrun by costumed teenagers at the annual Cosplay Con. But when a clumsy gamer bumps her head and assumes the character of Donna Quixote, the event takes on a whole new, hilarious twist. Donna’s farcical, mixed-up adventures include obtaining “armor” from a sporting goods store, tilting a windmill at Harry Putter’s Magical Mini-Golf, enraging the wizard Gandaldore, having mock battles with pool noodles, and mistaking the food court busboy Alonzo for a magnificent nobleman. Meanwhile, all-too-normal Simon Carrasco makes a bet with the Goth girl, Darkniss, that he can restore Donna to mundane reality.
"Girl of La Mancha" is presented by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service.
Fee: $5
|Location:
|The Grand Opera House
|Map:
|109 S Pierre St., Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|605-224-7826
|Email:
|info@pierreplayers.com
|Website:
|https://www.pierreplayers.com/about/littleplayers/
All Dates:
Jun 21, 2024 - Jun 23, 2024 Doors Open at 6:30 p.m., Performance at 7:00 p.m. *Sunday Matinee Doors Open at 1:30 p.m., Performance at 2 p.m.
June 21, 22, 23*, 2024 (Fri, Sat, Sun*) Grand Opera House, Pierre, SD Doors Open at 6:30 p.m., Performance at 7:00 p.m. *Sunday Matinee Doors Open at 1:30 p.m., Performance at 2 p.m. Tickets: $5 at the door Comedy by Patrick Rainville Dorn Directed by Michele Beeler Assistant Directors Hannah Carda & Holly Cole
