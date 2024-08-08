Global Leadership Summit - Sioux Falls

Aug 8, 2024 - Aug 9, 2024

The Global Leadership Summit is the premiere leadership event of the year and includes world-class training from diverse speakers. It’s intended for leaders, aspiring leaders and even those who may not consider themselves leaders yet.



No matter your position, the Summit will empower you with the skills you need to Design Your Tomorrow.



Check Out this year’s faculty lineup and get a glimpse of what’s in store for you at The Global Leadership Summit on August 8-9, hosted by Linwood Church.



Visit https://linwoodchurch.org/gls by July 17 to register and receive special pricing.

Fee: $209-$249