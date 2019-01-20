GonnaGetWed Bridal Brunch & Showcase - Sioux Falls

Jan 20, 2019 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

GonnaGetWed Bridal Brunch & Showcase - January 20, 2019 12pm-3pm

at the Denny Sanford Premier SF Convention Center

Sioux Falls #1 Bridal Showcase! With not only a grand venue, but the highest attendance of brides & professionals, the GonnaGetWed Bridal Brunch &Showcase is proud to be the largest and only nationally-accredited bridal show in South Dakota. Looking for inspiration, personal attention and the ability to visit many vendors in one convenient location? We have 80-100 of the finest bridal professionals all under one roof, ready to meet you.



Fee: $15 Brunch & Showcase; $10 Showcase Only