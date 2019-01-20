GonnaGetWed Bridal Brunch & Showcase - Sioux Falls
Jan 20, 2019 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
at the Denny Sanford Premier SF Convention Center
Sioux Falls #1 Bridal Showcase! With not only a grand venue, but the highest attendance of brides & professionals, the GonnaGetWed Bridal Brunch &Showcase is proud to be the largest and only nationally-accredited bridal show in South Dakota. Looking for inspiration, personal attention and the ability to visit many vendors in one convenient location? We have 80-100 of the finest bridal professionals all under one roof, ready to meet you.
Fee: $15 Brunch & Showcase; $10 Showcase Only
|Location:
|Denny Sanford SF Convention Center
|Map:
|1201 S West Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-332-6000
|Email:
|info@gonnagetwed.com
|Website:
|http://www.gonnagetwed.com/bridal-shows-events/
All Dates:
Jan 20, 2019 10:00 am - 3:00 pm Brunch starts at 9:45am, doors open at 9am; Showcase starts at NOON
