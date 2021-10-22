Share |

Governor Noem’s South Dakota Showcase

Oct 22, 2021 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Governor Noem’s South Dakota Showcase is a family-friendly trade show specializing in all things outdoors, including hunting, fishing, recreation, fine arts, family fun and more! We are thrilled to bring a variety of vendors & exhibitors to the Sioux Falls Convention Center & Arena.

With room for nearly 100 vendors & exhibitors, this venue — located in the heart of Sioux Falls — provides the perfect location for everyone.

The 2021 Showcase is being held Friday, October 22, 12-8 p.m., and Saturday, October 23, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is free.


Location:   Sioux Falls Convention Center & Arena
Map:   1201 N West Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-773-3301
Email:   mediasd@state.sd.us
Website:   https://southdakotashowcase.com/

All Dates:
Oct 22, 2021 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Oct 23, 2021 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Sioux Falls Convention Center & Arena
