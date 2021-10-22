Governor Noem’s South Dakota Showcase
Oct 22, 2021 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Governor Noem’s South Dakota Showcase is a family-friendly trade show specializing in all things outdoors, including hunting, fishing, recreation, fine arts, family fun and more! We are thrilled to bring a variety of vendors & exhibitors to the Sioux Falls Convention Center & Arena.
With room for nearly 100 vendors & exhibitors, this venue — located in the heart of Sioux Falls — provides the perfect location for everyone.
The 2021 Showcase is being held Friday, October 22, 12-8 p.m., and Saturday, October 23, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is free.
|Location:
|Sioux Falls Convention Center & Arena
|Map:
|1201 N West Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-773-3301
|Email:
|mediasd@state.sd.us
|Website:
|https://southdakotashowcase.com/
All Dates:
Oct 22, 2021 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Oct 23, 2021 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.