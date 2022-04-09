Share |

Groton Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt

Apr 9, 2022 10:00 am - 11:00 am

Join the Groton Lions Clubs at the Groton City Park for their annual Easter Egg Hunt!

Event starts at 10am sharp.


Park is divided between different age groups with lots of eggs filled with treats and candy to find!


Location:   Groton City Park
Map:   715 N Main St, Groton, SD 57445
Phone:   605-397-8422

All Dates:
Apr 9, 2022 10:00 am - 11:00 am

Join the Groton Lions Clubs at the Groton City Park for their annual Easter Egg Hunt! Event starts at 10am sharp. Park is divided between different age groups with lots of eggs filled with treats and candy to find!
Groton City Park
Groton City Park 57445 715 N Main St, Groton, SD 57445

Search All Events By Day

April (2022)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable