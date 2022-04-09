Groton Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt
Apr 9, 2022 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Join the Groton Lions Clubs at the Groton City Park for their annual Easter Egg Hunt!
Event starts at 10am sharp.
Park is divided between different age groups with lots of eggs filled with treats and candy to find!
|Location:
|Groton City Park
|Map:
|715 N Main St, Groton, SD 57445
|Phone:
|605-397-8422
All Dates:
