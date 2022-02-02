Ground Hog Day

Feb 2, 2022 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Will you see your shadow on this winter day? Join Custer State Park as we dive into why ground hog day exists and learn about how weather and shadows play a roll in how long our winter will last. Come prepared for the weather and to be outdoors.

There is no fee to participate, however, a park entrance license is required to enter the park.

A park entrance license is required to enter the park and may be purchased at the Park Office from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. during the week, or at the Visitor Center which is open 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For more information please contact the Park office at (605) 255-4515 or email custerstatepark.com