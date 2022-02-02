Share |
Ground Hog Day
Feb 2, 2022 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Will you see your shadow on this winter day? Join Custer State Park as we dive into why ground hog day exists and learn about how weather and shadows play a roll in how long our winter will last. Come prepared for the weather and to be outdoors.
There is no fee to participate, however, a park entrance license is required to enter the park.
A park entrance license is required to enter the park and may be purchased at the Park Office from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. during the week, or at the Visitor Center which is open 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
For more information please contact the Park office at (605) 255-4515 or email custerstatepark.com
|Location:
|Custer State Park Visitor Center
|Map:
|13438 US Highway 16A, Custer, SD 57730
|Phone:
|(605) 255-4515
|Website:
|https://gfp.sd.gov/parks/detail/custer-state-park/
All Dates:
Feb 2, 2022 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Ground Hog Day
Will you see your shadow on this winter day? Join Custer State Park as we dive into why ground hog day exists and learn about how weather and shadows play a roll in how long our winter will last. Come prepared for the weather and to be outdoors. There is no fee to participate, however, a park entrance license is required to enter the park. A park entrance license is required to enter ...
Custer State Park Visitor Center
Custer State Park Visitor Center 13438 13438 US Highway 16A, Custer, SD 57730
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.