Grow It - Sioux Falls

Jul 20, 2020 - Jun 9, 2022

Explore our newest addition in the Kirby Science Discovery Center, "Grow It!", featuring over 3,000 square feet of agriculture-themed exhibits. The new interactive experiences, as part of our floor dedicated to all things South Dakota, will inspire children to connect, engage and learn while having tons of fun.

 

Fee: $Included with museum admission. Free for Washington Pavilion Members.


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org

All Dates:
Washington Pavilion
Washington Pavilion 57104 301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

