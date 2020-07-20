Grow It - Sioux Falls
Explore our newest addition in the Kirby Science Discovery Center, "Grow It!", featuring over 3,000 square feet of agriculture-themed exhibits. The new interactive experiences, as part of our floor dedicated to all things South Dakota, will inspire children to connect, engage and learn while having tons of fun.
Fee: $Included with museum admission. Free for Washington Pavilion Members.
Washington Pavilion
301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
605-367-6000
info@washingtonpavilion.org
Jul 20, 2020 - Jun 9, 2022
Explore our newest addition in the Kirby Science Discovery Center, "Grow It!", featuring over 3,000 square feet of agriculture-themed exhibits. The new interactive experiences, as part of our floor dedicated to all things South Dakota, will inspire children to connect, engage and learn while having tons of fun.
