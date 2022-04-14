Grumpier Old Men - Dinner & A Movie

Apr 14, 2022 7:00 pm

Grumpier Old Men - Dinner & A Movie. Get your tickets now!

Food will not be served in the balcony. Floor seats will have dinner served at their table shortly after 7:00pm. Dinner Options Include: 1. Honey Chicken Alfredo - Honey chicken alfredo with Caesar salad and a breadstick. 2. House Made Lasagna - Layers of three cheese and in-house ground beef served with garden salad and garlic bread. 3. 1/3 Rack Of Ribs - In-house slow roasted BBQ ribs served with baked potato and house roll.

John and Max resolve to save their beloved bait shop from turning into an Italian restaurant. Grumpier Old Men is a 1995 American romantic comedy film, and a sequel to the film Grumpy Old Men. It stars Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau, Ann-Margret, Sophia Loren, Burgess Meredith (in his final film role), Daryl Hannah, Kevin Pollak, Katie Sagona and Ann Morgan Guilbert.