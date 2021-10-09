Share |

Harvest Festival at Strawbale Winery - Renner

Oct 9, 2021 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

HARVEST FESTIVAL
It's our customer appreciation and our way of saying thank-you! There will be pumpkin painting for the kids, face paintings and lots fun. Live music on stage and it is always the Second Saturday in October. Come play with us or just relax, sit back and listen to live music. Or do a little shopping with our guest vendors! All outdoors in beautiful South Dakota.

 

Fee: $Free


Location:   Strawbale Winery
Map:   47215 257th St, Renner, South Dakota 57055
Phone:   605-543-5071
Email:   inro@strawbalewinery.com
Website:   http://www.strawbalewinery.com/harvest-festival

All Dates:
Oct 9, 2021 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

It's our customer appreciation and our way of saying thank-you!

Strawbale Winery
Strawbale Winery 47215 47215 257th St, Renner, South Dakota 57055

Search All Events By Day

October (2021)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  

Explore South Dakota Safely!
Web Design by Buildable