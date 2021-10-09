Harvest Festival at Strawbale Winery - Renner
Oct 9, 2021 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
HARVEST FESTIVAL
It's our customer appreciation and our way of saying thank-you! There will be pumpkin painting for the kids, face paintings and lots fun. Live music on stage and it is always the Second Saturday in October. Come play with us or just relax, sit back and listen to live music. Or do a little shopping with our guest vendors! All outdoors in beautiful South Dakota.
Fee: $Free
|Location:
|Strawbale Winery
|Map:
|47215 257th St, Renner, South Dakota 57055
|Phone:
|605-543-5071
|Email:
|inro@strawbalewinery.com
|Website:
|http://www.strawbalewinery.com/harvest-festival
All Dates:
