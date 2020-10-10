Share |

Harvest Festival - Renner

Oct 10, 2020 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

WE ARE DONE WITH HARVEST!!! SUPER DAY OF SUPER FUN TO SHOW YOU HOW GRATEFUL WE ARE THAT YOU ARE OUR CUSTOMER!
Wine, Music, Food, Fun, Games, discounts on 6 packs of wines, and much more.
Shop with South Dakota made vendors from pottery to soup mixes!
Relax, sit back and listen to Live Music. All outdoors in beautiful South Dakota. Paint a pumpkin, cork painting, or play a game of bean bag toss. Kid Friendly!
Please no pets. No outside foods or beverages. All will be provided.
Free admission.


Location:   Strawbale Winery
Map:   47215 257th ST, Renner, South Dakota 57055
Phone:   605-543-5071
Email:   info@strawbalewinery.com

All Dates:
Oct 10, 2020 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

