HEARING WITH SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNMENT ACCOUNTABILITY BOARD

May 15, 2019 - May 16, 2019

After Lora Hubble and Matt Johnson lost in the REPUBLICAN June Primary they conspired with former Republican Secretary of State Shantel Krebs and Constitution Party National Chairman Frank Fluckiger to create the ILLUSION that their was a question as to who was the Chair of the CPSD, when Lori Stacey was the Chair of the CPSD since February 2nd.



There is a Treasure Trove of information on this corruption at http://www.american3rdpartyreport.com/



There is a summation of the evidence can be found here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DGE9mP4PJvVn-ZQgOOrbIQGa6iXy7oyj/view?usp=sharing



Date of this event is MAY 15th, 2019.



A copy of Dr. Terry LaFleur's lawsuit that gives more precise details on this Conspiracy to commit Election Fraud can be found here:



https://drive.google.com/file/d/1UrkirmkBSjVeMokPbIndMOBS9fhxCU19/view?usp=sharing