HEARING WITH SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNMENT ACCOUNTABILITY BOARD
May 15, 2019 - May 16, 2019
After Lora Hubble and Matt Johnson lost in the REPUBLICAN June Primary they conspired with former Republican Secretary of State Shantel Krebs and Constitution Party National Chairman Frank Fluckiger to create the ILLUSION that their was a question as to who was the Chair of the CPSD, when Lori Stacey was the Chair of the CPSD since February 2nd.
There is a Treasure Trove of information on this corruption at http://www.american3rdpartyreport.com/
There is a summation of the evidence can be found here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DGE9mP4PJvVn-ZQgOOrbIQGa6iXy7oyj/view?usp=sharing
Date of this event is MAY 15th, 2019.
A copy of Dr. Terry LaFleur's lawsuit that gives more precise details on this Conspiracy to commit Election Fraud can be found here:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1UrkirmkBSjVeMokPbIndMOBS9fhxCU19/view?usp=sharing
|Location:
|Minnehaha County Administration Building Commission Meeting Room, 2nd Floor
|Map:
|415 N. Dakota Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Website:
|http://www.american3rdpartyreport.com/
All Dates:
May 15, 2019 - May 16, 2019
Mike Gunn Chairman of the Constitution Party of South Dakota will be presenting their case of corruption and conspiracy between Lora Hubble, Frank Fluckiger- Chairman of the National Constitution Party and Shantel Krebs-former Republican Secretary of State, to deny Dr. Terry LaFluer the CPSD Nominee for Governor Ballot Access resulting in loss of ballot access for the CPSD and helping elect Republican Kristi Noem Governor.
