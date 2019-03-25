High Elevation Gardening Workshop - Lead
Mar 25, 2019 1:00 pm - 4:30 pm
Choose from one of two workshops for each session:
1:00 to 1:50 : High Elevation Planting (Dorothy Vincent) or High Tunnels (John Hauge)
1:50 to 2:00 break
2:00 to 3:15 Cleaning Garden Tools (John Hauge) OR Pruning Trees & Shrubs (Sue White)
3:15 to 3:30 break
3:30 to 4:30 Container Gardening (Barb Kuhlman) OR Choosing Shrubs (Richard Wells)
This event is FREE, but please let us know you are coming by sending an email to northernhillsmastergardeners@gmail.com
|Location:
|Historic Homestake Opera House
|Map:
|313 W Main St, Lead, SD 57754
|Phone:
|605-717-9878
|Email:
|northernhillsmastergardeners@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://northernhillsmastergardeners.blogspot.com/
All Dates:
Mar 25, 2019 1:00 pm - 4:30 pm
Learn tricks and tips for growing things at high altitude.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.