High Elevation Gardening Workshop - Lead

Mar 25, 2019 1:00 pm - 4:30 pm

Choose from one of two workshops for each session:

1:00 to 1:50 : High Elevation Planting (Dorothy Vincent) or High Tunnels (John Hauge)

1:50 to 2:00 break

2:00 to 3:15 Cleaning Garden Tools (John Hauge) OR Pruning Trees & Shrubs (Sue White)

3:15 to 3:30 break

3:30 to 4:30 Container Gardening (Barb Kuhlman) OR Choosing Shrubs (Richard Wells)

This event is FREE, but please let us know you are coming by sending an email to northernhillsmastergardeners@gmail.com


Location:   Historic Homestake Opera House
Map:   313 W Main St, Lead, SD 57754
Phone:   605-717-9878
Email:   northernhillsmastergardeners@gmail.com
Website:   http://northernhillsmastergardeners.blogspot.com/

All Dates:
Learn tricks and tips for growing things at high altitude.

