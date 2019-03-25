High Elevation Gardening Workshop - Lead

Mar 25, 2019 1:00 pm - 4:30 pm

Choose from one of two workshops for each session:



1:00 to 1:50 : High Elevation Planting (Dorothy Vincent) or High Tunnels (John Hauge)



1:50 to 2:00 break



2:00 to 3:15 Cleaning Garden Tools (John Hauge) OR Pruning Trees & Shrubs (Sue White)



3:15 to 3:30 break



3:30 to 4:30 Container Gardening (Barb Kuhlman) OR Choosing Shrubs (Richard Wells)

This event is FREE, but please let us know you are coming by sending an email to northernhillsmastergardeners@gmail.com