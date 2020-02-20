Share |

Historical Society History Talk: Cleveland Abbott - Sioux Falls

Feb 20, 2020 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Minnehaha County Historical Society History Talk: Cleveland Abbott African-American football player, coach and educator presented by Bruce Danielson. Cleveland Abbott with South Dakota roots went on to national success and fame. Thursday February 20, at the Old Courthouse Museum 200 West 6th Street. Social time at 6:30 PM, History Talk starts at 7 PM.


Location:   Old Courthouse Museum
Map:   200 W. 6th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   (605) 951-9200
Email:   sandy@minnehahahistry.org
Website:   http://www.minnehahahistory.org

All Dates:
Feb 20, 2020 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm 6:30 Social time Program at 7 PM

Cleveland Abbott African-American football player, coach and educator presented by Bruce Danielson. Cleveland Abbott with South Dakota roots went on to national success and fame

Old Courthouse Museum
200 W. 6th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

