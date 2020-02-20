Historical Society History Talk: Cleveland Abbott - Sioux Falls
Feb 20, 2020 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Minnehaha County Historical Society History Talk: Cleveland Abbott African-American football player, coach and educator presented by Bruce Danielson. Cleveland Abbott with South Dakota roots went on to national success and fame. Thursday February 20, at the Old Courthouse Museum 200 West 6th Street. Social time at 6:30 PM, History Talk starts at 7 PM.
|Location:
|Old Courthouse Museum
|Map:
|200 W. 6th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|(605) 951-9200
|Email:
|sandy@minnehahahistry.org
|Website:
|http://www.minnehahahistory.org
All Dates:
Feb 20, 2020 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm 6:30 Social time Program at 7 PM
Cleveland Abbott African-American football player, coach and educator presented by Bruce Danielson. Cleveland Abbott with South Dakota roots went on to national success and fame
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.