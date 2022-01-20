History & Heritage Author Presentations
Jan 20, 2022 7:00 pm
“While the Windmill Watched: A Slice of Rural America in the 1950s”
The Pfeiffer Sisters grew up on a North Dakota farm in the 1950s, watched over by their parents and the windmill that tirelessly provided them with the water vital to their survival. Lose yourself in Jackie and Janine's loving, sometimes spirited recollections, which are complemented by the observations of the ever-present windmill.
Authors will be presenting via Zoom.
Click here to register to attend via Zoom or in person
|Location:
|Cultural Heritage Center
|Map:
|900 Governors Dr. Pierre
|Phone:
|(605) 773-3458
|Website:
|https://history.sd.gov/
All Dates:
Jan 20, 2022 7:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.