History & Heritage ﻿Author Presentations

Jan 20, 2022 7:00 pm

“While the Windmill Watched: A Slice of Rural America in the 1950s”

The Pfeiffer Sisters grew up on a North Dakota farm in the 1950s, watched over by their parents and the windmill that tirelessly provided them with the water vital to their survival. Lose yourself in Jackie and Janine's loving, sometimes spirited recollections, which are complemented by the observations of the ever-present windmill.

Authors will be presenting via Zoom.

