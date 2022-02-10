Share |

History & Heritage ﻿Author Presentations

Feb 10, 2022 7:00 pm

“The Beautiful Snow: The Ingalls Family, the Railroads, and the Hard Winter of 1880-81”

The Long Winter is one of the most memorable novels in Laura Ingalls Wilder's Little House series. It beautifully details the dramatic events of The Hard Winter of 1880-81, a harrowing time with months of never-ending blizzards leading to railroad blockades that all but cut off fledgling communities. But what really happened that winter? Lively and rewarding, The Beautiful Snow is a new look at The Hard Winter.

Click here to register to attend via Zoom or in person at the Cultural Heritage Center, 900 Governors Dr., Pierre


Location:   Cultural Heritage Center
Map:   900 Governors Dr. ﻿Pierre
Phone:   (605) 773-3458
Website:   https://history.sd.gov/

All Dates:
Feb 10, 2022 7:00 pm

“The Beautiful Snow: The Ingalls Family, the Railroads, and the Hard Winter of 1880-81” The Long Winter is one of the most memorable novels in Laura Ingalls Wilder's Little House series. It beautifully details the dramatic events of The Hard Winter of 1880-81, a harrowing time with months of never-ending blizzards leading to railroad blockades that all but cut off fledgling ...
Cultural Heritage Center
Cultural Heritage Center 900 Governors Dr. ﻿Pierre

Search All Events By Day

February (2022)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  

Explore South Dakota Safely!
Web Design by Buildable