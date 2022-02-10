History & Heritage ﻿Author Presentations

Feb 10, 2022 7:00 pm

“The Beautiful Snow: The Ingalls Family, the Railroads, and the Hard Winter of 1880-81”

The Long Winter is one of the most memorable novels in Laura Ingalls Wilder's Little House series. It beautifully details the dramatic events of The Hard Winter of 1880-81, a harrowing time with months of never-ending blizzards leading to railroad blockades that all but cut off fledgling communities. But what really happened that winter? Lively and rewarding, The Beautiful Snow is a new look at The Hard Winter.

Click here to register to attend via Zoom or in person at the Cultural Heritage Center, 900 Governors Dr., Pierre