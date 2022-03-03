History & Heritage ﻿Author Presentations

Mar 3, 2022 7:00 pm

“The Women with Silver Wings"

When the U.S. Army Air Force put out a call for women pilots to aid the WWII war effort, just over 1,100 women from across the nation made it through the Army’s rigorous selection process and earned their silver wings. The bonds these women forged never failed, and over the next few decades they came together to fight for recognition as the military veterans they were—and for their place in history.

Click here to register to attend via Zoom or in person at the Cultural Heritage Center, 900 Governors Dr., Pierre.