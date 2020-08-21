History on the Lawn: Black Hills Myths & Legends - Deadwood

Aug 21, 2020 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

From the wily – and some say dangerous – jackalope and the world’s largest mammoth grave to the legend of Lame Johnny’s $7.5 million in lost gold and the lingering mystery of the controversial Thoen Stone, Black Hills Myths & Legends pulls back the curtain on some of the Mount Rushmore State’s most fascinating and compelling stories. Join Deadwood historian and author Tom Griffith as he unravels some of history’s mysteries from his newest book. Bring a lunch and enjoy the Historic Adams House lawn; 12:00 noon; free for members and $5 for non-members. In case of inclement weather, the lecture will be moved to the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC).

Fee: $free for members and $5 for non-members