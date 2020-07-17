History on the Lawn: Deadwood's Historic Adams House: The Rest of the Story - Deadwood

Jul 17, 2020 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Deadwood History, Inc. (DHI) was awarded a grant of $4,253 from the South Dakota Humanities Council to rewrite the Historic Adams House tour. DHI hired author and historian, Paul Higbee, to rewrite the tour script. Part of the grant obligation is to host a public program at which Higbee will describe the script-writing process and what visitors can expect when they take a tour of the Adams House as presented with the new script. During the presentation, audience members can ask questions about the project, the families, and the house. Please come and share your stories of the Adams House and its occupants. Bring a lunch and enjoy the Historic Adams House lawn; 12:00 noon; free for members and $5 for non-members. Following Higbee’s presentation, Deadwood History will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Historic Adams House opening to the public by offering mini cupcakes and lemonade. In case of inclement weather, the lecture will be moved to the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC).

Fee: $free for members and $5 for non-members