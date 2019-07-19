History on the Lawn: Dr. Donald McLaughlin, The Most Influential Man in Homestake Mining- Deadwood

Jul 19, 2019 12:00 pm

Join David Vardiman, Sanford Underground Research Facility Project Engineer for Geotechnical Design and Excavation, as he discusses Dr. Donald McLaughlin who became professionally associated with Homestake Mining Company at an early age. McLaughlin was contracted to investigate the geologic origins of the Homestake Gold Deposit. His investigation and subsequent interpretation of the deposit's genesis would provide defining guidance to the company's board of directors. At risk was the question as to if the Homestake Mining Company should expend hundreds of millions of dollars into capital development or close the mine forever. Spoiler alert! You already know the answer, but do you know “The Rest of the Story?”

Bring a lunch and enjoy the Historic Adams House lawn; 12:00 p.m.; admission by donation. In case of inclement weather, the lecture will be moved to the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC).