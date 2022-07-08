History on the Lawn: Edward “E.L.” Senn, Prohibition, and Deadwood - Deadwood

Jul 8, 2022 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Deadwood long had a reputation as the wildest town in South Dakota. It was particularly known for its alcohol-fueled excitement. Deadwood was also home to Edward “E.L.” Senn, one of South Dakota’s most well-known reformers. He fought Demon Rum, vice, and the official corruption that allowed them to rule as the crusading editor of the Deadwood Daily Telegram. Senn made many enemies, but also passionate supporters. His fight against legal and illegal alcohol in Deadwood led to his appointment as the federal Director of Prohibition in South Dakota. The question of the time was whether Demon Rum or E.L. Senn would win. Presented by Dr. Charles Vollan, South Dakota State University associate professor of history. Bring a lunch and enjoy the Historic Adams House lawn; 12:00 p.m.; free for members and $5 for non-members. In case of inclement weather, the lecture will be moved to the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC).

Fee: $Free for members and $5 for non-members.