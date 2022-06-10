History on the Lawn: John S. McClintock: From Pioneer Days to Deadwood Historian

Jun 10, 2022 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Like so many, John S. McClintock arrived in Deadwood in 1876, ready to strike it rich. Unlike many who struck it rich or struck out, McClintock stayed in Deadwood, going on to become a well-known citizen of the new town, starting businesses, a family, a stagecoach line, and more.

In 1939, he published Pioneer Days in the Black Hills: Accurate History and Facts Related by One of the Early Day Pioneers. Come hear about this early Deadwood resident and Black Hills historian from Laura Beard, one of his relatives who is doing her own research on McClintock, Deadwood, and the Black Hills.

Bring a lunch and enjoy the Historic Adams House lawn; 12:00 noon; free for members and $5 for non-members. In case of inclement weather, the lecture will be moved to the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC).

