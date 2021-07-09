History on the Lawn: The Ghost Town of Tinton, SD - Deadwood

Jul 9, 2021 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Established in 1903, the town of Tinton, South Dakota, now sits abandoned and alone in the last untouched area of the Northern Hills. During its fifty years of existence it shined as a juxtaposition against the well-earned reputation of the Black Hills being a gold mining region. While its mines did produce gold, they also rendered tin, mica, tantalite, feldspar, and spodumene. Historian, writer, and conservationist, Chris Hills, will explain how the town's life was influenced by its non-traditional products and why it ultimately failed. Bring a lunch and enjoy the Historic Adams House lawn; 12:00 p.m.; free for members and $5 for non-members. In case of inclement weather, the lecture will be moved to the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC).

Fee: $Free for members and $5 for non-members.