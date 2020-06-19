History on the Lawn: The Never Surrender Tour - Deadwood

Author Bob Boze Bell will talk about his new book, The Illustrated Life And Times of Geronimo. Bell will discuss how Geronimo became the most famous Native American in the world. He will address a variety of questions including why paratroopers call out Geronimo’s name when they jump. How far could an old-time Apache run in a day? How many wives did Geronimo have in his lifetime? Bring a lunch and enjoy the Historic Adams House lawn; 12:00 noon; admission by donation. In case of inclement weather, the lecture will be moved to the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC).