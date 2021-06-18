History on the Lawn: The True West Thank You Tour - Deadwood

Jun 18, 2021 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Bob Boze Bell, author and executive editor of True West magazine, has some stories to share about how Geronimo became the most famous Native American in the world and why paratroopers call out Geronimo's name when they jump. Boze Bell will discuss his controversial third and final Billy the Kid book and why he doesn't believe the official version of the Kid's death.

Bring a lunch and enjoy the Historic Adams House lawn; 12:00 noon; free for members and $5 for non-members. In case of inclement weather, the lecture will be moved to the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC).