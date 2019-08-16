History on the Lawn: Tootsie – South Dakota State Coyote- Deadwood

Aug 16, 2019 12:00 pm

Kim Borsch and Marilyn Schwaner will share how the family of Fred Borsch ended up in Galena in the late 1800s and the heartwarming story about the famous coyote, Tootsie, that the Borsch family raised from a pup. The presentation will include how Tootsie became the state animal, her parade appearances, and her ten-state tour that included a stop at the White House.

Bring a lunch and enjoy the Historic Adams House lawn; 12:00 p.m.; admission by donation. In case of inclement weather, the lecture will be moved to the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC).