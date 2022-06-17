Share |

History on the Lawn: True Lies

Jun 17, 2022 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Wild Bill and Calamity Jane, Crazy Horse, and Custer: Why do we remember these legends and is any of it true? If you live as long as Bob Boze Bell has (75 years), you will find that many facts will be disproven, especially in the Western history field.

What we believed fifty years ago, turns out to be false. Even more crazy is the fact that the heroes of the last century are the villains of this one! As the Old Vaqueros are fond of saying, "The past is a foreign country. They do things differently there." Join Bob Boze Bell, author and executive editor of True West magazine, and find out why.

Bring a lunch and enjoy the Historic Adams House lawn; 12:00 noon; free for members and $5 for non-members. In case of inclement weather, the lecture will be moved to the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC).

 Fee: Free for members and $5 for non-members.


Location:   Historic Adams House
Map:   22 Van Buren Street, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-722-4800
Email:   Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   https://www.deadwoodhistory.com

Join Bob Boze Bell, author and executive editor of True West magazine, and find out what is true and what isn't.

