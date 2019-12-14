Share |

Holiday High Tea - Spearfish

Dec 14, 2019

This is a wonderful holiday tradition shared with your family and friends. For all ages, sizes and genders. All proceeds benefit The Matthews Opera House.

Tickets are $30 and go on sale Nov. 1.


Location:   Matthews Opera House
Map:   612 Main St, Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-642-7973
Website:   http://www.matthewsopera.com/

All Dates:
Dec 14, 2019

