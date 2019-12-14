Holiday High Tea - Spearfish
Dec 14, 2019
This is a wonderful holiday tradition shared with your family and friends. For all ages, sizes and genders. All proceeds benefit The Matthews Opera House.
Tickets are $30 and go on sale Nov. 1.
|Location:
|Matthews Opera House
|Map:
|612 Main St, Spearfish, SD 57783
|Phone:
|605-642-7973
|Website:
|http://www.matthewsopera.com/
All Dates:
