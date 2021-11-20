Holiday Marketplace: CRAFTS, GOODS & WARES

Nov 20, 2021 11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Lemmon Area's annual Holiday craft fair is right around the corner! With over 50 vendors with a variety of goods, crafts and wares; there is something for everyone. Everything from baked goods to bring to your Thanksgiving gathering the following week, or buying gifts for the whole family, Lemmon's Holiday Market Place has you covered. Not to mention the events to follow the craft fair; Santa, Santa movie, hot chocolate, and community gathering with a surprise and new tradition being added to the Lemmon Holiday cheer!