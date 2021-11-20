Share |

Holiday Marketplace: CRAFTS, GOODS & WARES

Nov 20, 2021 11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Lemmon Area's annual Holiday craft fair is right around the corner! With over 50 vendors with a variety of goods, crafts and wares; there is something for everyone. Everything from baked goods to bring to your Thanksgiving gathering the following week, or buying gifts for the whole family, Lemmon's Holiday Market Place has you covered. Not to mention the events to follow the craft fair; Santa, Santa movie, hot chocolate, and community gathering with a surprise and new tradition being added to the Lemmon Holiday cheer! 


Location:   Beeler Community Center
Map:   203 Main Ave, Lemmon, SD 57638
Phone:   (605) 374-5716
Email:   chamber@lemmonsd.com
Website:   http://www.lemmonsd.com/

All Dates:
Nov 20, 2021 11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Lemmon Area's annual Holiday craft fair is right around the corner! With over 50 vendors with a variety of goods, crafts and wares; there is something for everyone. Everything from baked goods to bring to your Thanksgiving gathering the following week, or buying gifts for the whole family, Lemmon's Holiday Market Place has you covered. Not to mention the events to follow the craft fair; Santa, Santa ...
Beeler Community Center
Beeler Community Center 57638 203 Main Ave, Lemmon, SD 57638

Search All Events By Day

November (2021)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  

Explore South Dakota Safely!
Web Design by Buildable