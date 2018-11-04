Homes for the Holidays - Rapid City

Nov 4, 2018 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Black Hills Symphony League presents Homes for the Holidays tour of five area homes

Sunday, November 4, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Note that Daylight Savings Time ends this day.





EVENTS ADMISSION: for sale October 1 through November 4, ticket pamphlets list event, home details and feature a locator map. Tickets are $15 in advance (cash or check) and are sold at these locations: Black Hills Piano Gallery, Flowers by LeRoy, Family Fare East and West, Who’s Toy House, Victoria’s Garden, Someone's in the Kitchen, Rare Finds Décor and The Sewing Center. Tickets are $20 on event day at the door of any tour home.



A Sneak-a-Peek Preview Benefit Tour will be held Saturday, November 3, starting at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are $75 (cash or check) and available only in advance at Black Hills Piano Gallery. Seating is limited. A Holiday Dinner in The Hotel Alex Johnson Ballroom follows to start off the holiday season. There will be an opportunity to Christmas shop exciting gift baskets and the live Auction offers a chance to bid on special treasurers.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m., Dinner and Auction begin at 7:00 p.m.





$20 (cash or check) round trip coach rides to either event are available from Affordable Adventures: Advance Reservations Required - 342-7691.





The annual Homes for the Holidays tour raises funds to help support the Black Hills Symphony Orchestra and other music education outreach. Visit www.LeagueHomeTour.org for more information.

Fee: $15 in advance or $20 at the door