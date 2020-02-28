Hoodie Allen(concert) - Sioux Falls
Feb 28, 2020 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Augustana will host a concert event on Friday, Feb. 28, at The District by rap artist Hoodie Allen. The opener is Soleil Bashale and Jamal Wurtz.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. for this show, organized by the Union Board of Governors (UBG) Big Event Committee, with the concert set to begin at 8 p.m.
Fee: $General Admission Tickets: $24 for Augustana students (plus fees) | $29 for USF students (plus fees) | $34 for the general public (plus fees)
|Location:
|The District
|Map:
|4521 W Empire Pl, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57106
|Website:
|http://www.augie.edu/events/hoodie-allen-concert
All Dates:
Feb 28, 2020 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Times: Doors open at 7 p.m. | Concert begins at 8 p.m. Location: The District, 4521 W. Empire Place, Sioux Falls Ticket Info: General Admission Tickets: $24 for Augustana students (plus fees) | $29 for USF students (plus fees) | $34 for the general public (plus fees)
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.