Hoodie Allen(concert) - Sioux Falls

Feb 28, 2020 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Augustana will host a concert event on Friday, Feb. 28, at The District by rap artist Hoodie Allen. The opener is Soleil Bashale and Jamal Wurtz.



Doors will open at 7 p.m. for this show, organized by the Union Board of Governors (UBG) Big Event Committee, with the concert set to begin at 8 p.m.

Fee: $General Admission Tickets: $24 for Augustana students (plus fees) | $29 for USF students (plus fees) | $34 for the general public (plus fees)