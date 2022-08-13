Hot Rods for the Hatchery Car Show

Aug 13, 2022 8:00 am - 12:00 pm

Hot Rods for the Hatchery Car Show is an annual car show that supports the Booth Society and the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery & Archives in Spearfish, SD.

The 126th Anniversary Hot Rods for the Hatchery Car Show will be held on Sat, August 13 from 8 am – 12 noon on the D.C. Booth Fish Hatchery grounds. Check out the unique T-shirts, available at the Pond Gift Shop.

Please contact Sidney May for more information, at www.hr4h.sd@gmail.com.