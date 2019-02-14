I Am, He Said: A Celebration of Neil Diamond - Spearfish
Feb 14, 2019 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Join us for the tribute show I Am, He Said--A Celebration of Neil Diamond starring Matt Vee, nephew of 1960s pop star Bobby Vee. With songs like "Cracklin’ Rosie," "Song Sung Blue" and "Sweet Caroline," Neil Diamond sold over 100 million records worldwide and produced musical hits spanning five decades. A prolific songwriter in the mid 1960s, he penned songs recorded by everyone from Elvis Presley to Deep Purple and of course, the Monkees' classic, "I’m A Believer".
Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Email:
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
All Dates:
