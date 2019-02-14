Share |

I Am, He Said: A Celebration of Neil Diamond - Spearfish

Feb 14, 2019 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Join us for the tribute show I Am, He Said--A Celebration of Neil Diamond starring Matt Vee, nephew of 1960s pop star Bobby Vee. With songs like "Cracklin’ Rosie," "Song Sung Blue" and "Sweet Caroline," Neil Diamond sold over 100 million records worldwide and produced musical hits spanning five decades. A prolific songwriter in the mid 1960s, he penned songs recorded by everyone from Elvis Presley to Deep Purple and of course, the Monkees' classic, "I’m A Believer".

Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org

All Dates:
Feb 14, 2019 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

A tribute show starring Matt Vee, nephew of 1960s pop star Bobby Vee.

Washington Pavilion
Washington Pavilion 57104 301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Search All Events By Day

February (2019)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable