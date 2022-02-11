"I Am, He Said" — A Celebration of Neil Diamond

Feb 11, 2022 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Join us for the tribute show I Am, He Said — A Celebration of Neil Diamond starring Matt Vee, nephew of 1960s pop star Bobby Vee. Enjoy songs like "Cracklin’ Rosie," "Song Sung Blue" and "Sweet Caroline," performed by Vee and a 12-piece rock ensemble!

“This is a celebration of an amazing music icon; one we all love and respect. We have recruited an incredible group of singers and players and have gone back to the original records,” Tommy Vee explains, “It is all about the vocals and Matt absolutely nails it! It’s a rockin’ show!”

Join Matt, Jeff and Tommy Vee (nephew and sons of the legendary Bobby Vee), for a celebration of this amazing music icon.

