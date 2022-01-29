Share |

Ice Fish Fest 2022

Jan 29, 2022 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Ice Fish Fest was created to start a family wintertime event for Sioux Falls at Catfish Bay. It is one of the few times each year that Catfish Bay is open to the public for Fishing. The proceeds help raise money for the volunteer Catfish Bay Water Ski Team and Camp OnAqua.  We plan to make this an annual family event that could grow into one of South Dakota’s largest ice fishing tournaments and draw participants from miles around. All holes are pre-drilled so all you need to bring is a fishing pole, warm clothes and a plan to have fun.

Reasons To Attend Ice Fish Fest 2022

  • $5,000 1st Place Prize For BIGGEST FISH caught
  • Over $25,000 In Cash, Prizes, Door & Raffle Prizes
  • Over $3,000 in Mueller Pallets BONUS Cash/Prizes for Youth 17 & Under
  • Over 1,000 Fish Caught at last Years Ice Fish Fest
  • Privately Stocked Lake & No Fishing License is Needed
  • Covid 19 precautions will be in place for the safety of all.   

Gates Open and Concessions Available @10:30AM

Fishing Tournament 1:00PM to 4:00PM 


Location:   Catfish Bay Water Ski Park
Map:   5500 Show Place Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   (605) 339-0911
Email:   IceFishFest@catfishbay.com
Website:   https://www.icefishfest.com

All Dates:
