Ice Fish Fest 2022
Jan 29, 2022 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Reasons To Attend Ice Fish Fest 2022
- $5,000 1st Place Prize For BIGGEST FISH caught
- Over $25,000 In Cash, Prizes, Door & Raffle Prizes
- Over $3,000 in Mueller Pallets BONUS Cash/Prizes for Youth 17 & Under
- Over 1,000 Fish Caught at last Years Ice Fish Fest
- Privately Stocked Lake & No Fishing License is Needed
- Covid 19 precautions will be in place for the safety of all.
Gates Open and Concessions Available @10:30AM
Fishing Tournament 1:00PM to 4:00PM
|Location:
|Catfish Bay Water Ski Park
|Map:
|5500 Show Place Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|(605) 339-0911
|Email:
|IceFishFest@catfishbay.com
|Website:
|https://www.icefishfest.com
