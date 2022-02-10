INDIANA JONES - RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK - DINNER & A MOVIE

Feb 10, 2022 7:00 pm

The Goss Oera House Dinner & A Movie Event ! Tickets are $13 to $30 depending on seating option selected.

Food will not be served in the balcony. - Floor seats will have dinner served at their table shortly after 7:00pm.

Dinner Options Include: 1. Honey Chicken Alfredo - Honey chicken alfredo with Caesar salad and a breadstick. 2. House Made Lasagna - Layers of three cheese and in-house ground beef served with garden salad and garlic bread. 3. 1/3 Rack Of Ribs - In-house slow roasted BBQ ribs served with baked potato and house roll.

Raiders of the Lost Ark is a 1981 American action-adventure film directed by Steven Spielberg and written by Lawrence Kasdan, based on a story by George Lucas and Philip Kaufman. It stars Harrison Ford, Karen Allen, Paul Freeman, Ronald Lacey, John Rhys-Davies, and Denholm Elliott. Ford portrays Indiana Jones, a globe-trotting archaeologist vying with Nazi German forces in 1936 to recover the long-lost Ark of the Covenant, a relic said to make an army invincible. Teaming up with his tough former lover Marion Ravenwood (Allen), Jones races to stop rival archaeologist Dr. René Belloq (Freeman) from guiding the Nazis to the Ark and its power.